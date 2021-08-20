Salute: These Men And Women Are The Newest Black Tastemakers Under 40

They are young, blazing trails, and very successful. Now, they are part of a distinguished group of Black tastemakers under 40 in the country, according to Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

Released this month, ‘Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers 2021’ list includes several Black men and women who were selected for their work, as the pandemic continues to upend the industry and make people reconsider what they think they know about wine, beer and spirits, according to the magazine.

“We’re proud to share their stories and honor their work. These industry innovators challenge preconceptions, misconceptions and the status quo. They lead dialogues and amplify the voices of others. Plus, they inspire everyone around them to make the drinks business a better place,” the magazine stated.

This remarkable achievement is a reflection of what it is seen within the drink industry in the US. The boom of Black-owned wineries in the United States is an example of this trend. As Reuters reported in March, the Association of African American Vintners says it has grown by 500% since 2019.

We wanted to shout out this year’s Black tastemakers under 40. And, we hope to see more in 2022 pushing to diversify the drink industry.