10 Best LGBTQ+ Friendly Cities For Digital Nomads

With travel increasing, many are using this time to transition to full-time digital nomads. Among them are members of the LGBTQ+ community. With Pride month approaching, company Small Business Prices polled for cities around the world that are inclusive of those who identify in the community.

They put together the top 10 cities based on views on civil partnership, same-sex marriage, public acceptance, and nightlife— while incorporating the cost of living in each city.

According to the research, Luxembourg, Germany is the best city to start your digital nomad journey if you identify as LGBTQ+. 85% of residents are accepting of the LGBTQ+ community and marriage. While the city has one of the highest costs of living compared to the other countries listed in the study, it also has the highest average salary at a whooping £3,387.

The number two spot goes to Spain’s capital, Madrid. 86% of residents support same-sex marriage and equality for LGBTQ+ rights. However, the low pay rate and average monthly salary dropped them to second.

Tokyo is said to be the hotspot of LGBTQ+ nightlife with over 60 LGBTQ+ friendly pubs and clubs in the city. London also tops the list for nightlife with close to 50 gay bars and clubs. London’s residents are supportive of gay rights and 85% of the UK’s residents are in favor of same-sex marriage.

Over 40 countries still haven’t legalized same-sex marriage, leaving many travelers uneasy and skeptical about the inclusivity of the country when visiting.

Armenia, Georgia, Moldova are at the bottom of the list, with over 90%, of their residents being against same-sex marriage.

See the full rankings below.