Best Burger Spots In LA: There's More Than In-N-Out

Don’t get us wrong, In-N-Out will always be a perennial fave in Los Angeles. After all, nothing beats a burger made from only the freshest ingredients at an affordable price and the existence of a not-so-secret, secret menu. These elements have all combined to make the fast-food chain an LA staple.

But there’s so much more to choose from in LA’s burger scene. We’ve rounded up some of the best burger spots in LA that will leave you coming back for more.