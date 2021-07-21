Photo Credit: Kampus Production
Best Burger Spots In LA: There's More Than In-N-Out
Don’t get us wrong, In-N-Out will always be a perennial fave in Los Angeles. After all, nothing beats a burger made from only the freshest ingredients at an affordable price and the existence of a not-so-secret, secret menu. These elements have all combined to make the fast-food chain an LA staple.
But there’s so much more to choose from in LA’s burger scene. We’ve rounded up some of the best burger spots in LA that will leave you coming back for more.
1. Father's Office
Father’s Office is an oldie but goodie. It’s been a fave of so many for so long. The gourmet burger establishment is known for its rigid no substitutions policy. The premises are ketchup-free. Instead, fries are served with aioli. But more than 20 years in, it’s clear that there’s a successful method to this madness.
2. Hinano Cafe
Hinano Café in Venice Beach is just what you need after downing a few drinks during a night on the town. Try one of their hot dog topped burgers on a freshly baked bun for a cool twist.
3. The Apple Pan
The Apple Pan is a throwback to the original burger joints. Their iconic Hickory Burger served with mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce, melted natural Tillamook Cheddar, and their special (often-imitated) sauce is the pièce de résistance of the menu.
4. Burgers 99
Many major fast-food brands are going retro with their designs, but Burger 99’s nostalgic appeal has always been their calling card. The Badmaash family’s LA eatery rounds out the experience with classic double cheeseburgers and a variety of milkshakes.
5. HiHo Cheeseburger
HiHo Cheeseburger has the distinction of being the only burger restaurant that exclusively serves 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef from a New Zealand farm. This delicious detail is at the core of their popular burgers.
6. Corner Grille
Any burger joint with Hawaiian rolls for buns already gets our vote. But throw in some of the best Korean fusion hamburgers in Los Angeles, and it’s game over. Try their Roscoe Burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce, and spicy mayo, or the Kalbi Burger with Korean BBQ beef, pickled onions, shredded cabbage, spicy mayo, and special sauce.
7. Pie 'n Burger
Pie ‘n Burger has been churning out classic hamburgers since 1963 to a very satisfied clientele. One of those devoted customers was current owner Michael Osborn, who first ate there as a nine-year-old and later put on an apron while in dentistry school. Osborn has stayed true to the traditions of the coffee shop, with formica counters and a soda fountain.