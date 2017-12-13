Tayler Ulmer

Tayler Ulmer

Writing since Jan 20144 stories contributed

Tayler is a black girl without borders. As a natural, black, Christian, female, broke, sociology-studying student, the compilation of all of these aspects of her identity have made for some pretty interesting adventures. From making sand castles on a private island to dancing to kwaito music at a shabeen in a Langa township, traveling has enabled her to explore new depths of global understanding. As a student at Spelman College, she is on a fixed budget, but has made her dreams of traveling the world a reality.

13 Ways To Meet People When Traveling Abroad 13 Ways To Meet People When Traveling Abroad
solo travel
What Now? Tips for Students Studying Abroad What Now? Tips for Students Studying Abroad
living abroad
Skin Color Doesn't Equal Connection Skin Color Doesn't Equal Connection
living abroad
Returning Home Returning Home
South Africa