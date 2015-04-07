sbailey

Writing since Aug 2014 • 3 stories contributed

A lively Jamaican native currently residing in Brooklyn, NY. Sherri has a passion for life and all it entails, especially food and travel. Adventure and exploration satisfies her soul. A recent graduate and a full time concierge, She attempts to travel at least twice a year, one trip for relaxation and the other for knowledge and exploration and she does it on a budget. Her dream is to travel the world and while helping others. Slowly but surely she is checking off locations on her mini globe. she is currently in search of a career that allows her more travel opportunities .