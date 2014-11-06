Nicole Taylor

Nicole Taylor

Writing since Mar 20143 stories contributed

American South native Nicole A. Taylor has been an artisan candy maker, an activist, and a social media maven, and currently hosts Hot Grease, a progressive food culture podcast and is the principal of NAT Media. Nicole is a frequent panelist at NYC events and has been quoted on CNN.com. She has contributed to Cherry Bombe, Amtrak, Southern Foodways Alliance and her recipes are featured on Colorlines, Design*Sponge and in the America I Am: Pass it Down Cookbook and The Way We Ate: 100 Chefs Celebrate a Century at the American Table cookbook.

Exploring Nerai in Midtown New York Exploring Nerai in Midtown New York
Cuisine , New York
Christo Restaurant, Egypt Christo Restaurant, Egypt
Cuisine , Egypt
The Drunken Munkey NYC: British Indian Cocktails The Drunken Munkey NYC: British Indian Cocktails
Cuisine , New York