Lisa Carol Young

Lisa is a nomadic cook, foodie, and culture seeker. After spending four years in upstate New York studying at The Culinary Institute of America, she graduated with her bachelor's degree and a desire to travel while building a career in the culinary arts. Since then, she has spent weeks traveling around China, Ireland, and a stint running a organic food truck in Nashville, TN. Currently, she is working for a six-star luxury cruise line and will complete her childhood goal of visiting every continent on earth before the age of 30 in 2014. When Lisa is not port hopping and working on the ship, she spends her time planning her move abroad to Australia, culinary world domination, and inspiring others to travel.