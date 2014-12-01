Glynn Pogue

Writing since Oct 2014 • 5 stories contributed

Glynn Pogue is a writer and dreamer from Brooklyn, NY. Following her graduation from Howard University last year, she ditched corporate opportunities in favor of adventure, and signed up for the Peace Corps. Glynn is now serving her 27-month commitment in Cambodia, where she eats fried tarantulas, bargains in the market like a pro and teaches English and fine arts to high schoolers. In her down time, she jets off to exotic Southeast Asian locales on cheap flights, crowded buses and overnight trains. An unapologetic wanderluster, she draws inspiration from the people she meets in her travels; their foods, languages, personal styles and stories. Follow her journey on instagram at @yungvogue.