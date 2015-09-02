Erin Douglas

I was always the one traveling in my family, but I didn't get the travel bug until I took my first solo and international trip to the Philippines in 2013. With no concrete plans beforehand it turned out to be the most amazing experience; full of adventure, culture and food; of which I turned into a travel photo book (http://blur.by/1g6REy2). I get a thrill out of exploring the unknown, meeting the locals and eating authentic foods. I can enjoy a resort but I like a bit more adventure. Traveling alone has been a life changing experience for me. I'm a freelance photographer; A foodie, who will travel near and far to find the best of; A marathoner. and a girl who's learned mostly everything from the past 14yrs in NYC. Traveling has opened my eyes to so many new things about myself, life, and the people in it. I hope for an opportunity that will allow me to merge my love of photography, food, traveling and writing full time.

