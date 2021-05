Danait Kidane

Writing since Mar 2014 • 5 stories contributed

Born in Kenya to Eritrean expats, Danait grew up in the rainy city of Seattle. She recently went on an exploration seminar in South Africa and backpacked across Europe this past year. Danait is a culture and travel enthusiast who loves to interact with locals and pick up on new languages. Currently studying abroad in the Netherlands, she hopes to inspire others to travel well!