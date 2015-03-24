cguthrie

cguthrie

Writing since Jun 20144 stories contributed

Carille is an aspiring photographer, an absentee architect, an impulsive traveler and a good samaritan. When she is not obsessing about rugby or managing life saving logistical needs for work, she is avidly trying to explore the 4 corners of the world. To date, she&#039;s been to 39 different countries! You can follow her latest travel faux pas&#039; on Twitter: @carille1, view her attempts at capturing daily life on Instagram: @carille1 or on her website: carilleguthrie.com

An American In Cuba An American In Cuba
Cuba , solo travel
Why I Love Backpacking Why I Love Backpacking
solo travel
Is Solo Travel Safe? Is Solo Travel Safe?
solo travel
How to Choose a Volunteer Vacation How to Choose a Volunteer Vacation
remote work