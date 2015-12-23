Cynthia Andrew

Cynthia Andrew

Writing since Oct 20138 stories contributed

An attorney by day and a lifestyle blogger by night, I caught the travel bug the summer of 2000, the year I went to Paris for a semester abroad. Being in Paris, so far from home and friends, meeting new people, hopping on the Euroline bus to London and Brussels and anywhere else we could afford was positively life changing. I came back with renewed life focus, completed law school and every time I&#039;m not working, I&#039;m traveling. I&#039;m giddier than a 5 year old with candy when I start planning my next trip.

Cappadocia: A Stay To Remember Cappadocia: A Stay To Remember
Turkey , Cappadocia , Turkey
Matera: Italy's Hidden Gem Matera: Italy's Hidden Gem
Italy
Essential Panama City Essential Panama City
Panama City , Panama
5 Must Sees in Berlin 5 Must Sees in Berlin
Berlin , Germany
The Best Budget Friendly Vacation Destinations The Best Budget Friendly Vacation Destinations
5 Reasons to Visit the UAE 5 Reasons to Visit the UAE
United Arab Emirates
Finding the Perfect Hotel Finding the Perfect Hotel
Montreal: Bonjour, Hello Montreal: Bonjour, Hello
Canada , Montreal , Canada