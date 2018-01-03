Aja Williams

My name is Aja Williams, a new resident of Los Angeles from the DMV area. Inspired by the world, I constantly daydream about the places I want to explore. As long as I can remember I have always had a desire for travel, and as I get older my passion grows and grows. A few destinations on my wish list include South Pacific islands, Greece, Turks and Caicos, and Dubai. Travelling has inspired me to share my stories and I appreciate forums like Travel Noire that expose travel within the black community. I also love solo travel as it gives me the chance to connect with, depend on, and trust only myself. As I travel more, I'm working to go beyond being a tourist and become a traveller, by immersing myself in different cultures. My life motto is "just go!"