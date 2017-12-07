Anne, the Voluptuary

Writing since Aug 2014 • 4 stories contributed

Anne is in love with the sights, smells, sounds, tastes, and feel of new places. A world traveler and change maker, Anne's passion includes helping other urban professionals see the world through her travel company The Voluptuary. Anne is also in the business of cultivating leaders of tomorrow, today through her nonprofit The World is Your Oyster (TWIYO). TWIYO exposes inner-city youth to cultural and travel opportunities to help them see the world, their place within the world, and themselves differently. A writer and sharer of experiences, failures and successes Anne is not merely a writer, but an entrepreneur and public speaker encouraging others to see more, do more, and be more.