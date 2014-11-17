Shameka McDowell

Writing since Aug 2014 • 2 stories contributed

Who is weirdly addicted to seeing airport attendants stamping on her passport? This woman. Shameka has been blessed to see the world starting at an early age thanks to being a "military brat," and the travel bug continues to sink its teeth in at least once a year. When she isn't helping others communicate their brand, Shameka's on the road or in a plane-- ready to experience another adventure with her husband and a good book in tow. Her favorite thing about traveling is learning about a culture through its architecture, food, and people. Next stop, Fiji, if the Lord says the same.