Ruby Melton

Ruby Melton

Writing since Sep 20142 stories contributed

Ruby Melton has a B. S. in Business Management from Delaware State University and is an avid language learner, volunteer, adventure seeker and travel photographer. She is TEFL certified and is currently transitioning from a life in the corporate world to a lifestyle centered around giving back, traveling and bringing awareness to photographers who are women of color worldwide through her initiative, Brown Girl With A Camera. Her additional hobbies include white water rafting down class 5 rapids, surfing and jumping out of airplanes.

The Importance of Giving Back as a Traveler The Importance of Giving Back as a Traveler
remote work
Horseback Riding to Aquarries Waterfall Horseback Riding to Aquarries Waterfall
Costa Rica