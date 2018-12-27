Pier Smith

Pier was born in Chicago, Illinois and is a proud alumna of Spelman College. She is the granddaughter of a missionary who traveled the world well into her 80's and daughter to an avid lover of culture, travel and art. Based on her mother and grandmother's "get up and go" mentality, one might say her love for travel is hereditary. Although she currently works in the consulting industry, some of her most AMAZING travel experiences occurred while serving as one of Oprah Winfrey's executive assistants at Harpo Studios. Pier has touched down in France, South Africa, Italy, Turkey, Greece, Canada, Germany and Spain. If you gravitate toward anything artsy, vibrant, ancient, unconventionally spiritual, serene or FABULOUS, you'd be her instant BFF. Not only does Pier love to travel, she loves to share the journey simply because the joys of life are so much better when shared with others. Her travel mantra: Vouloir, c'est pouvoir...where there's a will there's a way!