Nicole Grimes

Nicole Grimes

Writing since Dec 20138 stories contributed

Education is my love but travel is my soulmate. I cannot live without either. Hence, I travel often and it’s always intense. Jam-packed. Not much sleep happens and I return home to New York with hundreds of photos. Amongst those moments captured, you will rarely find pool or beach pics, happy folks with brews in hand.. Instead, to some of my friends dismay, there are endless photos of buildings, bridges, towers, churches, monuments, signs, terrain, animals etc. When I am away, I am eager to consume everything around me. I refuse to spend one waking moment seated in a hotel room or lobby passing valuable time.. Hopefully, this totally geeky travel maniac can provide some helpful tips and insights for you fellow travelers out there.

How To Make Money As An Airbnb Host How To Make Money As An Airbnb Host
Flying Etihad Airways: What You Need To Know Flying Etihad Airways: What You Need To Know
7 Ways to Travel Europe for Cheap 7 Ways to Travel Europe for Cheap
Travel to Transgress Travel to Transgress
solo travel
5 Stunning Sights in Arizona 5 Stunning Sights in Arizona
Arizona
The Andaman Islands, Unfiltered The Andaman Islands, Unfiltered
Top Ten Travel Apps Top Ten Travel Apps
Gear/Tech
The World's Most Dangerous Border The World's Most Dangerous Border
Seoul , South Korea