Maurica R

Writing since Sep 2014 • 2 stories contributed

Maurica hates to write her own bios and usually pays other people to write them for her. She finds it very hard to be eloquent about being a Florida native, a graduate of Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in music education, a professional singer, a former elementary music teacher, a photographer (www.itakegoodpictures.com), founder of www.hashtagilive.com, dancer, actress, guitarist, pianist, yoga teacher, personal trainer, scuba diver, skydiver, and an expert packer. She is allergic to writing in the third person.