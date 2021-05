Chloe Louvouezo

Writing since Dec 2015 • 1 story contributed

A true global citizen, Chloe was born in Kinshasa, DRC, raised in Niamey, Niger, and has lived in 12 cities around the world and visited 72. Chloe enjoys merging art, writing, and discovery with her travels through her photography initiative GlobaLenz Project and her storytelling blog Life, I Swear. By day, Chloe is a communications specialist in the nonprofit sector, currently supporting digital strategy at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.