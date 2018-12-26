Artlyn Mali&#039;o

My first travel experience was aboard an Eastern Airline flight from Miami to Nassau, a mere 35 minutes. For a 6 year-old though it felt much longer. Although these flights would become routine ( my family is from here) they were nonetheless the impetus for my quest to experience the world beyond. My mother&#039;s brother worked for Eastern Airlines. This gave my aunt and uncle access to far way places I had only heard of in books. Because they had no children they traveled extensively to places like Japan, Indonesia and Istanbul to name a few. I waited patiently for them to return from every trip with a story and token for my travel box. They never disappointed. I still keep a travel box today. It is filled with some pretty amazing and crazy things. Unpacking them once every couple of years is a ritual I uphold and treasure.

