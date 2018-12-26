Artlyn Mali'o

My first travel experience was aboard an Eastern Airline flight from Miami to Nassau, a mere 35 minutes. For a 6 year-old though it felt much longer. Although these flights would become routine ( my family is from here) they were nonetheless the impetus for my quest to experience the world beyond. My mother's brother worked for Eastern Airlines. This gave my aunt and uncle access to far way places I had only heard of in books. Because they had no children they traveled extensively to places like Japan, Indonesia and Istanbul to name a few. I waited patiently for them to return from every trip with a story and token for my travel box. They never disappointed. I still keep a travel box today. It is filled with some pretty amazing and crazy things. Unpacking them once every couple of years is a ritual I uphold and treasure.