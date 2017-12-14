Ahyiana Angel

Writing since Sep 2014 • 2 stories contributed

Ahyiana Angel is traditionally published author and Host of the Switch, Pivot or Quit podcast, who is affectionately known as the Chief Encourager. She is a seasoned executor who eventually blocked out the world’s ideas of success, quit her highly coveted position at the NBA, moved to London and traveled the world for a stint, then followed her passion in writing to find her purpose in encouragement. Mastering the art of note-worthy ideation, Ahyiana taps into her more than 12 years of professional business marketing experience to lend her thoughts on professional development, digital marketing, contemporary brand styling, personal development and more.