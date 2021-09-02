San Francisco Celebrated First-Ever Transgender History Month This August

The mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, declared August 2021 as the first month that will annually recognize Transgender History Month in the Bay Area. This month was specifically chosen to honor the early transgender activism that sparked in August 1966 after the Compton Cafeteria Riots. This violent protest was in direct response to law enforcement tormenting drag queens and trans folk in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, where most low-income housing is based.

San Francisco has always been a beacon for LGBTQ+ rights, where queer individuals are able to live their liberated lifestyles while not becoming victims to discriminatory city environments where they are outcasted or other’d.

The city, itself, has one of the largest gay districts in the country called the famous Castro district. The crosswalks are rainbow and multicolored to symbolically represent the different walks of life who travel along Market street, where the district has various gay-owned businesses and hidden gems.

On August 24th, Breed signed the proclamation that would put Transgender History Month in the books for San Francisco, as the city makes history for being the first city in the U.S. to honor trans advocacy and works towards equality.

Prominent transgender activists stood on stage next to the mayor to show solidarity for the queer community that is subjected to the most aggressive violence and hate crimes in the country. The Human Rights Campaign tracks the death rate of Black trans folks in the United States, and they are highly vulnerable in less open-minded cities.

According to the mayor’s local website, the Tenderloin District in San Francisco is now known as the “Transgender District” and the community houses so many queer people of various sexual and gender identities. The founder of this sector, Aria Sa’id, released a beautiful statement during the historical public event.

“Transgender History Month is so iconic! I don’t think the broader public realizes how many significant contributions to history, culture, social justice, and of course, popular culture that transgender and gender non-conforming people have made. On behalf of The Transgender District we are overjoyed to celebrate this incredible milestone.”

This will surely bring the progression of trans-rights to the forefront as more and more people need to see this community reflected more in the media and on public platforms. Transgender History Month in San Francisco is paving way for a brighter future for young queer generations to come and will inspire those who live in fear because of the heteronormative vestiges that still permeate throughout American society.

