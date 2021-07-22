Photo Credit: Mohamed Nohassi
7 Destinations That Have The Best Sunsets Globally
You can enjoy the sunset anywhere, but let’s be honest, not all sunsets are created equal. If you’re visiting The United States, The Caribbean, or heading across the Atlantic, here are seven spots to take in the sun’s dramatic final act.
1. Hawaii
Whether you’re on the Big Island or one of the smaller islands, Hawaii has legendary sunsets.
On the Big Island, you can hike up the side of Mauna Kea, one of the tallest sea mountains in the world. But at nearly 14,000 feet from sea level, you’ve got to be physically fit.
Even if you don’t reach the summit, it’s possible to enjoy the beginning of the sunset. But it can be dangerous to head back down in the dark, so plan accordingly.
On Kauai, there are several places to enjoy the sunset and other natural gems. At the south shore, there’s the Spouting Horn, where water shoots skywards.
According to Go Hawaii, “the surf channels into a natural lava tube and releases a huge spout of water that can reach as high as 50 feet in the air.” Now, imagine seeing this during the sunset! Small wonder it’s a popular spot for photographs.
Oahu is home to Sunset Beach, and you take in the sunsets from the sand, or from your car, as the Kamehameha Highway runs parallel to the coast. Surfers love to come here, and it can be quite a sight to see them ride incoming waves with splashes of red, yellow, and orange behind them.
2. Jamaica
Negril offers some of the best sunsets in Jamaica.
Looking for a sunset view on board a humble watercraft? Consider Tiki Pon Da Sea, a local company that offers rides on floating Tiki bars down Seven Mile Beach and the Negril River.
The Sunset option at $60 per person for 90 minutes is a steal, especially since there’s all you can drink Red Stripe and Rum Punch included. If that isn’t enough (and it’s hard to believe that it wouldn’t be) you can pay for additional booze.
If you want to do it big, rent a catamaran for about twenty of your friends. Pre-game at Margaritaville, then sail to Rick’s Café for more fun.
By then, you might have enough liquid courage to jump into the sea from the cliffs (easily Rick Café’s biggest draw). The tallest is nearly 40 feet above water level, and make sure to launch yourself away from the rocks to avoid accidents.
When you’ve had your fill of thrill seeking, dry yourself off, and enjoy live reggae music from sunset to nightfall.
3. Wales
So, we’ve gone from tropical oases to The United Kingdom? Yes! And Wales in particular doesn’t get the love or recognition it deserves.
There are several spots in the sleepy town of Aberystwyth (one of the few Welsh names pronounced exactly as it is written) for sunset viewing.
First, there’s the boardwalk, which runs parallel to the Irish Sea, and the pier, which cuts into it. If the waves feel like behaving, you can watch the sunset from the sand.
Next, is Aberystwyth Castle, now a ruin, which is dramatic no matter the time of day or night. The gold and orange hues peering through the eroded stone archways are magnificent.
Third, and possibly best of all, is Constitution Hill, accessible by a rickety, but perfectly functional railway dating back to the Victorian era.
Alternatively, you can climb the hill and take in views of the coast while the waves crash against the rocks below. The higher you get, the better the sunset views are, and when you’ve arrived at the summit, have a snack or drink at Y Consti café.
4. California
There are many great spots in California for sunsets, and here are some favorites.
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco offers sweeping views of the Bay if you can get past the random fog passing through. If you aren’t on the bridge itself, catch the sunset from Baker Beach, Hawk Hill, or Fort Point.
Los Angeles doesn’t disappoint on the sunset front either, between Venice Beach Boardwalk, Temescal Canyon Park, and the Griffith Observatory in the hills, just to name a few.
Special shout out to San Diego, home of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, with rocky cliffs facing the Pacific. There are some enviable sunsets here.
5. Spain
Mainland Spain offers great sunsets, but the Balearic Islands might be better.
If these islands were siblings, Ibiza would be the fun-loving, often inebriated sister that loves electronica and has tried every drug there is. As such, there are countless clubs on or near the beaches. Watch the sunset and the sunrise if you have the energy for both.
Generally, Formentera doesn’t attract the kind of crowd Ibiza does, and has no qualms with that whatsoever. There’s a chill, hippie vibe here, and the town of Es Pujols has a fantastic, white sand beach. Take a long stroll here with your honey as the sun disappears from sight.
Mallorca is the big sister who enjoys most things in moderation. Go to Sa Foradada, a cliffside restaurant, or Roxy’s Beach Bar by Portals Beach. In the capital city of Palma, check out 49 Steps, where you can dine and take photos by the yachts.
Lastly, there is Menorca, similar in temperament to Formentera. Its claim to fame is its many beaches, from inlets to wide, sandy coasts. One of the prettiest is Cala Macarella, with rock formations you can climb for sunset views and Sangria, of course.
6. Egypt
When the sun sets here, an otherworldly effect is created, especially out in the desert where sky and sand fuse into one.
As Rai Of Light describes it, “the sky comes alive, bringing with it a kaleidoscope of colors, and Egypt is one of the best places to catch a beautiful sunset in Africa.”
If the sunsets are so captivating now, imagine how they might have looked in the era of the pharaohs?
For great sunset views, head to the Mokattam Hills, Al-Azhar Park, and the Giza Plateau.