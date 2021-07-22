7 Destinations That Have The Best Sunsets Globally

Whether you’re on the Big Island or one of the smaller islands, Hawaii has legendary sunsets.

On the Big Island, you can hike up the side of Mauna Kea, one of the tallest sea mountains in the world. But at nearly 14,000 feet from sea level, you’ve got to be physically fit.

Even if you don’t reach the summit, it’s possible to enjoy the beginning of the sunset. But it can be dangerous to head back down in the dark, so plan accordingly.

On Kauai, there are several places to enjoy the sunset and other natural gems. At the south shore, there’s the Spouting Horn, where water shoots skywards.

According to Go Hawaii, “the surf channels into a natural lava tube and releases a huge spout of water that can reach as high as 50 feet in the air.” Now, imagine seeing this during the sunset! Small wonder it’s a popular spot for photographs.

Oahu is home to Sunset Beach, and you take in the sunsets from the sand, or from your car, as the Kamehameha Highway runs parallel to the coast. Surfers love to come here, and it can be quite a sight to see them ride incoming waves with splashes of red, yellow, and orange behind them.