Photo Credit: Grant Cai
6 Activities Worth Trying Not On The Las Vegas Strip
Sin City is known for its glimmering lights, gambling, and shows found on the famous Las Vegas Strip. In fact, they’re what Vegas is famous for. However, these things are certainly not all the vibrant city has to offer. Visitors may be surprised to learn that there is plenty to do when venturing away from the Strip. Here are six activities definitely worth your time that are not on the Las Vegas Strip.
Enjoy a Spa Treatment at the Red Rock
The Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa offers world-class spa services away from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
Choose from their array of services, such as a rejuvenating Hydrafacial or a Himalayan salt stone massage. Visitors receiving spa services also have access to the spa’s private pool.
Grand Canyon Day Trip
Visitors to Vegas have the option of visiting either the West,
North, or South Rim of the Grand Canyon. A 2 1/2-hour drive from Vegas, the West Rim is the closest. The North and South Rims are roughly a 4 1/2-hour drive away.
Prefer not to drive? There are plenty of companies, including Papillon, providing bus, helicopter, and even airplane tours from Vegas to whatever Rim of the Canyon you choose.
See Seven Magic Mountains
A favorite amongst Instagrammers, Seven Magic Mountains is a public work of art by renowned Swiss artist Ugo Rondinon which consists of brightly painted boulders stacked atop one another into seven columns.
The exhibit is located in the middle of the desert, near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15. It’s about ten miles south of Las Vegas and can be visited free of charge.
Drive a Fast Car at Exotics Racing
Have you ever wanted to drive a Porsche, Lamborghini, McLaren, or Ferrari? Well, at Exotics Racing, the world’s largest supercar driving experience, you can!
Take one of their expensive, high-performance sports cars for a spin and stretch the legs on their racetrack with no speed limit. The company also offer go-karts for you and your crew to race to the finish line.
Visit the Neon Museum
The Neon Museum is an outdoor graveyard for retired neon signs, such as those that once hung outside the Stardust and El Cortez Casinos.
Almost three acres in size, the museum was created to preserve the signs, which are considered works of art highly significant to the history and culture of Las Vegas. Tickets cost $16-$28, depending on which admission you choose.
Explore Lake Mead
Lake Mead is a man-made lake that is a byproduct of the Hoover Dam. It’s an ideal spot for fishing, kayaking, and swimming.
The first national recreational area in the U.S., the lake is home to numerous other activities, as well, including hiking, camping, horseback riding, touring the Hoover Dam, or simple exploring the backcountry.
Lake Mead is located 30 minutes from the city. The entrance fee is $25 per vehicle, which is good for up to seven consecutive days.