'50 Best Restaurants' Makes Efforts To Bridge The Black-Owned Business Gap

A recent story by TravelNoire revealed that on the list of the world’s 50 best restaurants, none on the list are Black-owned.

In a press release announcement, it was revealed that the competition — which was sponsored by S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna — had unveiled its list of the world’s best of the best. And, as perhaps can be expected, the winners of the competition were almost exclusively based in Europe and North America.

Additionally, the vast majority of the restaurants were run by men, and the one and only African restaurant in the top 50 — South Africa’s Wolfgat — came in at the very bottom of the list.

This list of the best restaurants seems to fly in the face of conventional wisdom in the hospitality industry. According to data supplied by Restaurant Hospitality, a publication that caters to the restaurant industry, more than one-third of consumers are specifically seeking out Black-owned restaurants. The outlet spoke to an executive at Coca-Cola, who made it clear that the rise of social justice initiatives and the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for such disparities in the restaurant industry to be addressed.

“Our study found that recent events around race and social justice have inspired diners to seek out Black-owned restaurants,” said Kathleen Ciaramello, President of Foodservice and On-Premise at The Coca-Cola Company. “This increased support comes at a time when Black restaurant owners desperately need it, as 84% of them have made staff reductions due to COVID-19.”

In response to our story, a representative from 50 Best Restaurants agreed to sit down with us to address some of the disparities — and what they’re doing to bridge the gap. The answers may surprise you, in a good way.