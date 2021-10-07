Meet The 5 Young Climate Activists Making A Difference In Africa

Climate change is a global issue and has created discussions around the world. World leaders, scientists, policymakers, environmentalists and even everyday people are concerned about the future of the planet.

Year after year, we’ve seen more young people step into greater roles within this debate. After all, the world that has been forged will affect them over the next decades, and their activism may contribute to reverse global warming trend.

Doha Debates, a media organization that engages people in conversations about global issues through films, podcasts, debates, and videos, honors some of the world’s top young activists as part of Doha Debates’ special #SolvingIt26 project.

The list includes five young African climate activists who are making a positive difference for African nations. They are from Chad, Nigeria, Uganda, Madagascar, and Mauritius.

Africa is one of the most vulnerable continents for climate change, with risks for agriculture, extreme weather conditions, health, and other issues. These young climate activists will be present at the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November 2021 advocating for their homelands.

“Climate change is having a growing impact on the African continent, hitting the most vulnerable hardest, and contributing to food insecurity, population displacement and stress on water resources. In recent months we have seen devastating floods, an invasion of desert locusts and now face the looming spectre of drought because of a La Niña event. The human and economic toll has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

We wanted to highlight and applaud these young African leaders who are taking on climate change in Africa.