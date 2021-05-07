Photo Credit: Ryan J. Lane
5 Chinatowns Across The United States To Check Out
You can always find a suburb in most major cities, some are even themed after other countries all together. Since the early 1990s, Chinatowns have been the epicenter of all things relevant to Chinese culture. From authentic Chinese cuisine, holistic Chinese medicine and remedies, and specialty exotic food markets— you feel like you’ve traveled without leaving your backyard.
Here’s a look into the most popular Chinatown neighborhoods around the United States.
San Francisco
San Francisco’s Chinatown is probably the most famous in the entire country. Its history is deeply-rooted in the immigration of Chinese natives in the late 1850s, acting as a hub for those who immigrated. The endless fruit, fish and herbal markets fill the streets as well as authentic Chinese cuisine.
Recommendation: Visit Hang Ah Tea Room for a step into history, and a lesson in Chinese culture
New York City, NY
Chinese cuisine is a major part of the New York City culinary culture. However, unlike any other Chinatown district, New York City’s Chinatown actually incorporates Chinese, Indonesian, Malaysian, Thai, and Vietnamese shops, restaurants, and wellness businesses. You can find anything from live eels, square watermelons, and fresh ginger from Thailand.
Recommendation: Pop into the jewelry shops in Chinatown for some gems.
Los Angeles, CA
Although it’s one of the smaller Chinatown neighborhoods in the country, Los Angeles still remains one of the more popular locations. The 3- 4 blocks that make up the district have everything from hard-to-find ingredients, art galleries, cultural festivals, bars, and some of LA’s best Chinese food.
Recommendation: You must stop for classic Chinese desserts from Phoenix Bakery.
Philadelphia, PA
Small but mighty, Philadelphia’s six block Chinatown, is one of the city’s major tourist attractions. With the famous entrance also known as the Friendship Arch, built by Chinese artisans, many are inclined to check out the neighborhood. Dozens of Asian grocery stores, natural herb shops, and restaurants of course will draw you in.
Seattle, WA
Chinatown-International District of Seattle is actually a blend of Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Vietnamese cultures mixed into one neighborhood. After seeing a large immigration wave in the 1860s, Chinatown became the go-to place for all things Asian culture. Popular for its massive Asian supermarket, Uwajimaya Supermarket and food court, where you can find native and traditional Asian dishes.
Recommendation: Check out Mike’s Noodle House, especially on a rainy day.