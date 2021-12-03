35 Things To Do In New York City This Holiday Season

New York City. The Big Apple. The city that never sleeps.

If you can’t find something to do here, you’re doing it wrong. No one — literally no one — in the history of NYC has ever walked away saying that they couldn’t find something to do.

And that becomes doubly true over the holiday season. Regardless of which holiday you celebrate, the five boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn (Kings), Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island (Richmond) — have you covered. There’s a whole neighborhood in Brooklyn that actually hires professional light decorators to get started the day after Thanksgiving with the holiday lighting festivities.

“The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2021 display has become one of the best New York attractions during the holiday season,” reports Time Out New York. “The Brooklyn neighborhood is home to the most over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, sleighs, snowmen and some houses even bump Christmas carols from loudspeakers. Crowds of all ages flock to the Kings County neighborhood to wander down the multiple blocks and avenues and experience one of the top things to do in New York City in the winter. It truly is the center of all things Christmas.”

And that’s just the beginning of amazing things to do in NYC during the holiday season. Here are 35 more options to choose from.