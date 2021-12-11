Photo Credit: Christopher Polk
10 Confirmed Music Festivals Around The World To Consider In 2022
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, mass events— including music festivals — were either completely canceled or postponed, leaving many to pivot to a remote option.
Many hoped that things would return to normal this year, but it was not the case. With the advance of the vaccine, music festivals are being scheduled again— as long as there is public control and compliance with health and safety protocols.
Major festivals like Lollapalooza, Coachella and Afronation have already confirmed their comebacks next year. Travel Noire has rounded-up 10 confirmed music festivals slated to be held in 2022 in the US and abroad.
1. Smoking Groove Festival, Los Angeles, CA - March 19, 2022
Hip-hop festival Smokin’ Groove is moving to a new home in downtown L.A. for its comeback in 2022. Next year, the festival’s lineup includes Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Flying Lotus, Macy Gray, India.Arie, Talib Kweli, Musiq Soulchild and Thundercat— among other acts.
2. Afro Nation, Puerto Rico - March 24-26, 2022
Considered the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation makes its debut on US soil.
The festival will be held at Puerto Rico’s Balneario de Carolina beach, and the first wave of talent across the three-day event includes headliners: Megan Thee Stallion and Wizkid.
3. Coachella Music Festival - Indio, CA - April 15-24
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, renowned music event Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will return in April 2022.
The full line-up for Coachella 2022 has yet to be released.
4. Lovers & Friends Festival - Las Vegas, NV - May 14-15
The festival was originally scheduled to make its debut in 2020. However, it was rescheduled and will finally make its debut next year.
Presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dogg and Bobby Dee, the festival takes place Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
5. Soul Beach Music Festival, Aruba - May 22 -30
The 20th Anniversary of the Soul Beach Music Festival, takes place Memorial Day Weekend, 2022.
Soul Beach Music Festival will offer a combination of excitement and sophistication nestled in an intimate setting, all on the island of Aruba.
6. Rolling Loud, Portimão, Portugal - July 6-8
Rolling Loud’s flagship festival in Miami has become North America’s biggest rap music festival of the past few years. Now, the event is going to make its debut in Portugal— the first European country to host this music festival.
7. AfroPunk Fest Paris - Paris, France - July 9-10
Afropunk is a two-day festival that brings together amazing artists from the worlds of music, art, film and fashion.
The festival, which celebrates Black identity and female talent, attracts an ever-growing and eclectic audience from across the globe who are there to witness some of the world’s most exciting performers.
8. Sumfest, Montego Bay, Jamaica - July 20-23
Known as one of the Caribbean’s most popular music festivals, Sumfest showcases Jamaica’s indigenous music, as well as other popular global genres of music.
9. Lolapalooza Chicago, IL - July 28-31,
Lolapalooza music festival takes place in the historic Grant Park between the iconic Chicago skyline and the shores of Lake Michigan.
The event expects to receive as many as 100,000 attendees each day, as well as the latest and greatest pop, rock and hip-hop stars. Lollapalooza 2022 promises to be just as big as previous editions, setting up stages in the vicinity of some of Chicago’s best attractions.
10. Rock in Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 01-11
One of the biggest music festivals in Latin America, Rock In Rio Rock 2022 will be a ten-day event at Barra Olympic Park in Rio and is going to feature Post Malone, Jason Derulo, and Cee-Lo Green among others.