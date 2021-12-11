10 Confirmed Music Festivals Around The World To Consider In 2022

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, mass events— including music festivals — were either completely canceled or postponed, leaving many to pivot to a remote option.

Many hoped that things would return to normal this year, but it was not the case. With the advance of the vaccine, music festivals are being scheduled again— as long as there is public control and compliance with health and safety protocols.

Major festivals like Lollapalooza, Coachella and Afronation have already confirmed their comebacks next year. Travel Noire has rounded-up 10 confirmed music festivals slated to be held in 2022 in the US and abroad.