Yacht'Nik: The Black-Owned Luxury Yacht Experience Inspired By Freaknik

Yacht’Nik is a Black-owned sailing experience that promises to deliver the best seven days of your life. Think of it as a floating Freaknik, the annual spring break street party typically attended by students from historically black colleges. But instead of Atlanta, Georgia, this flotilla travels to some of the most exotic locales around the globe. In fact, owner Jeremy Moore confirms that this is where the name originated.

“It came from Freaknik but it’s classier and more professional. Even as far as the logo, it’s sharp and sleek. And that’s all by design because I just didn’t want the association of, we’re going to be on yachts just doing whatever. No, we’re going to be on yachts. It’s a luxury experience.”

The Yacht’Nik events are all-inclusive in a bid to make your week as convenient and seamless as possible. Save for flights, gratuities, and liquor at events, everything is part of the package. There are skippers manning the yachts and catamarans, DJs working the turntables and spinning the best of R&B, Hip Hop, AfroBeats, Reggae, and Soca; hostesses preparing fresh meals daily, accommodations on the yacht, water taxis to bring guests to the signature on-shore parties, and professional photography services.

“Usually with the typical Yacht Week experience you’re coming out of pocket all the time, but I wanted to make this as simplistic for us as possible,” said Moore.

Courtesy of: Yacht’Nik

Yacht’Nik recently wrapped up its first sail to Split, Croatia, and neighboring islands Trogir, Hvar, and Vis. The event attracted 562 visitors from Egypt, Australia, New Zealand in addition to the United States crowd who all showed up to experience the European culture and party on the open sea. Moore helped juggle the logistics of travelers of various nationalities making multiple connections while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. It might seem daunting to some, but the New Haven, Connecticut native’s educational and professional background prepared him for this moment.

Moore attended Georgetown University, where he majored in management and marketing with a minor in entrepreneurship in theology. From there, he went on to obtain two Master’s degrees from Columbia University: one in finance and another in sports marketing. He later added another Master’s from Northwestern in business analytics, with a concentration in sports. He cut his teeth in the sports industry, working for major teams and brands like Nike, DC United, The Washington Nationals, The Washington Wizards, and Madison Square Garden. He ultimately landed at Octagon, where he managed Bank of America’s national sports marketing for the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, and National Collegiate Athletic Association. This entailed handling a 360 portfolio of digital, social, experiential, in-stadium signage, employee engagement, and sponsorships. But despite his impressive career, there was a yearning to simply travel.

Courtesy of: Yacht’Nik

“I kind of got the bug when I started talking to different people about their experiences and what gives them a collectively calm head. As you can imagine, traveling and experiencing different cultures is definitely an opportunity for you to unwind and to learn. And as you can see, I’m a junkie for learning.”

He dipped his toes in the water with a trip to Thailand. It wasn’t long before his well-honed management skills kicked into gear, and he started organizing small group getaways to Cuba, Myrtle Beach, and the Bahamas. This birthed his company Sky Residents, where he curates travel experiences to villas and beach houses. A couple more trips to Trinidad Carnival and Jamaica solidified his decision to commit to a career in the travel industry.

After going on a Yacht Week excursion, he found his next venture.

“I was like, I have to be able to get this for our community,” he recalled. “You see the reviews, you see what everybody’s saying, and they love the Yacht Week experience. But it’s just the music and the DJs, and they want to be able to make it something more for us. So that’s kind of how it started off as our Yacht Week.”

Moore started laying the groundwork for Yacht’Nik in March 2019 with the aim of launching in 2020, but the pandemic derailed his plans and left him on the hook for several non-refundable services. He called it a ‘learning lesson’ but after the turmoil of the past year, Moore felt like the community needed some levity and forged ahead.

Courtesy of: Yacht’Nik

“I wanted something to symbolize the unity of us. I mean, we sold out in less than a month; 40 boats during a pandemic. I launched on April 10, which is right in the beginning of the pandemic, and we sold out by mid-May. Then I ended up getting extra boats in order to reach the demands.”

It was supposed to be an individual event, but partner Yacht Week recognized the power of their network and expanded the deal into a full-length partnership. Moore is currently working on itineraries to locations in Africa and the Caribbean.

For more information on Yacht'Nik visit their website or follow them on Instagram.