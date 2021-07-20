A $73,499 Per Person World Cruise Sold Out In Under 3 Hours

Some people would give anything to travel the world — even if that means forking over almost $75,000 to do so. Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 132-night “world cruise” sold out in just under three hours last Thursday despite a steep price tag and pandemic-related concerns hovering around the travel industry.

Prices for the cruise start at a hefty $73,499 per guest and max out at $199,999 per person for a master suite. The trip is expected to last close to five months, covering 31 countries across four continents. That adds up to 66 ports of call and 34,500 nautical miles. One of the highlights of the trip will be the opportunity to visit 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and enjoy 442 free shore excursions. The fare also includes round-trip business-class tickets, gourmet cuisine and a selection of fine wines, personalized service, and luxury accommodations.

Navigate the World begins on January 6, 2024, departing from Miami, Florida, on board the Seven Seas Mariner® and stopping in Central America, USA’s West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.

“With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Remarkably, we’ve found that interest hasn’t just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travelers with Regent, many of whom were keen to book the higher end of our suites.”

The rabid interest is an encouraging sign for a cruise industry that saw business plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no sail order to combat the transmitting or spreading of COVID-19. Several sails were also canceled due to outbreaks. Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Edge took a tentative step towards restoring order to the industry with the first sail from a U.S. port in more than a year this past June.

Montague sees the enthusiasm for the world cruise as another positive sign for the industry.

“For our guests, the 2024 World Cruise represents so much more than just a cruise vacation – it’s a return to a normality. That journey back to normality begins this coming September when Seven Seas Splendor® sails again, before the rest of the fleet joins her on the oceans in the coming months. We cannot wait to host luxury travelers who are eager to explore the world, very soon, while enjoying the unrivaled Regent experience, and the peace of mind of our multi-layered SailSAFE™ health and safety program which always puts the safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit first.”