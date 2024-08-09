Hiking canyons is a great way to see some of the Earth’s greatest features and appreciate the outdoors. Experiencing a serene escape and taking in the views of unspoiled nature is an opportunity for people to exercise and relax. Although hiking canyons can be an enjoyable and unique experience for outdoor explorers, there are also dangers.

With such a rugged environment there are many things to be cautious of. One hiker, for example, had a close call with the risks of exploring the great outdoors. A woman stuck in a canyon has made headlines for her scary hiking experience in Arizona.

A Harrowing Canyon Hike In Arizona

Photo credit: Taylor Nicole/Unsplash

The incident happened on July 19 around noon. On this day, Madison Hart and her friend went on a hike at Wildcat Tank Canyon. This canyon is located near Page, Arizona, and is popular for short and scenic outdoor experiences. Due to the ease of the hike, the women reached the top of the canyon in about an hour. Unfortunately, they had underestimated the heat, which had spiked. The high for that day was over 100 degrees, which was not the ideal temperature for strenuous outdoor activities.

Once the women began descending the canyon, the problems started. They both needed to stem down the canyon. This technique entails traveling up or down a slot canyon. In the example of Hart and her friend, they were stemming down the canyon. For this technique to work and be safe, a person has to have a strong command of their legs since the legs support while stemming. With the exhausting heat of the day, Hart was feeling weaker than usual which led to her being shaky.

What Led To The Woman Being Stuck In A Canyon

After descending around 200 to 300 feet, Hart and her friend started sliding. Her friend caught herself and kept going, but Hart had less stamina. She fell and was unable to pull herself out. Hart ended up stuck at her hips and could not go forward or backward or she would be stuck entirely. She did her best to avoid a crush injury, which is when someone is stuck and then is suffocated. The following journey to get help was what delayed her escape.

The Rescue And Recovery

The two women tried to contact emergency services but due to the lack of service they could not make calls. Hart’s friend did her best to help her friend by starting a fire to signal authorities, moving rocks around Hart, and attempting to make several calls. Eventually, after about three hours, Hart’s friend was able to send Snapchat messages to a friend. Around 5:30 p.m. the ​​Coconino County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the hikers by the National Parks Service. Many rescue teams were sent out and nearly 13 hours later Hart was freed from the canyon.

After a night in the hospital, Hart sustained injuries but was discharged. The incident surely shook up the experienced hiker. She took to TikTok to warn others of the mistakes she made and what happened. Hart even has made some footage from the incident public along with her account.