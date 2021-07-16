Woman Placed On No-Fly List After Leaving Child's Dirty Diaper In Plane Bathroom

A dirty diaper created a big issue for one mother during a flight from Kalispell, Montana, to Houston on Friday.

Farah Naz Khan, a Seattle-based endocrinologist, said a Mesa Airlines male flight attendant humiliated her for trying to dispose of her daughter’s dirty diaper in a bathroom garbage bin. Not only that, the same flight attendant included her name on a no-fly list because of the dirty diaper— citing a biohazard.

Khan, who was flying with her husband and their young daughter, told NBC she and her daughter went to a diaper changing station in the rear of the airplane. There, she disposed of a soiled diaper in a scented bag.

“When I walked back to the front holding my diaper wipes container and the pad that we used to change my daughter’s diaper on, the flight attendant accosted me and said: ‘Did you just dispose of a diaper back there? That’s a biohazard.'”

Refusing to hear what she had to say, the flight attendant started to yell at her. Khan said that she then asked him whether he wanted her to retrieve the used diaper, and he said yes.

Khan said she asked another flight attendant for a garbage bag to put the diaper in, and he told her she hadn’t done anything wrong.

The second flight attendant called over the first flight attendant, and when Khan tried to speak to him, he refused, according to her. Khan said she has flown with her daughter before and always disposed of used diapers in garbage bins, and she has never had problems doing that.

Khan filed a customer service incident report upon landing.

But after filing the report, things got worse.

A few hours after landing, Khan said that she got a phone call from an unidentified 1-800 number. When she picked up her cellphone, she said, the flight attendant was on the line.

“Due to a biohazard incident on the plane today, we’ve placed you on the no-fly list,” he told Kahn.



“I suffered the humiliating experience. … They are placing me on a no-fly list,” Khan said. “I also didn’t dispose of the (dirty) diaper on the plane, even if it was considered a biohazard. I walked it off the plane and threw it away myself outside the flight.”

Mesa Airlines contracts with United Airlines for regional flights as part of the airline’s express network, a United spokesman said.

A Mesa spokesperson said in a statement, “The details as described by our customer do not meet the high standards that Mesa sets for our flight attendants, and we are reviewing the matter.”

