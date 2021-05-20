Win The Summer Vacation Of Your Dreams, Literally

Hotels.com wants to send you on the summer vacation of your dreams. And we mean that in the most literal sense.

What is your dream vacation? Is it a luxury, all-inclusive tropical getaway with your favorite celeb? Or maybe you dream of a decked out mountain getaway with for you and your entire crew or family, with views for days. Either way, you definitely deserve whatever your heart— or dreams in this case— desire.

Studies show that people are now having more dreams than ever before, and that over half of Americans would like to have their dreams interpreted. Now, you can; and even better, you can enjoy an amazing summer vacay straight out of your wildest subconscious nighttime musings.

The winners of this unique and innovative contest will have their craziest dream interpreted by professional dream interpreters Anna Toonk and Nina Endrst of TheSoulUnity. These dream pros will then determine the best place for the winners to vacation based on their dream.

Courtesy of Hotels.com

The winners will get $5,000 to use on Hotels.com to make their dreams come true through a once-in-a-lifetime vacay. They will also be upgraded to Gold Status and enjoy all the benefits, including late check out.

To enter, visit hotels.com/dreamvacation where you can fill out the entry form and share the craziest dream you’ve had in the past year in 500 words or less. Don’t forget to include all the strange details!

The contest is open to U.S. dreamers 18 and older, and closes May 27 at 5 PM. Whether you enter or not, Hotels.com is currently offering an 8% discount off select summer vacation destinations when you use code InUrDreams on the Hotels.com app through May 27.

So don’t snooze; start planning the summer vacation of your dreams now!

