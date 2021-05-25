Win A Dream Italian Vacation Worth $20k Courtesy Of Peroni

An Italian vacation is the stuff that dreams are made of: wandering unhurriedly around Rome, indulging in authentic gelato, and feasting on handmade pasta. Italy’s premier lager, Peroni Beer, is making this a reality for one extremely lucky traveler.

The company is offering $20,000 cash towards an epic holiday in the European country along the Mediterranean coastline. A trip like this deserves some fabulous ‘fits, so Peroni is also throwing in gift cards to purchase an Italian designer wardrobe and luxury luggage set to transport your new haul in style.

The contest is a celebration of the Italian border reopening to U.S. visitors. Just last week it was announced that Italy is reopening its borders to American leisure travelers on Delta’s COVID-tested flights starting May 16th.

Unfortunately, only one can win the grand prize, but not everyone is going home empty-handed. According to Peroni, there is also an opportunity for 400 individuals to win a six-pack of beer, which will be awarded via a $10 Visa gift card. That equates to one six-pack for each day the border was closed to U.S. citizens.

“Peroni is a proudly Italian birra, brewed in Rome, Italy,” Cara Lauritzen, Senior Marketing Manager for Peroni at Molson Coors told Travel Noire. “After the Italian borders were closed for nearly 400 days, we’re excited to celebrate the reopening of our home country for international travel. In honor of the moment, we want to give a fan the opportunity to cross a dream destination off their travel bucket list with our $20K upgrade, and help them experience all that we love about Italy ourselves.”

To enter for a chance to win both the $20k cash Italian vacation or a free six-pack, input the required information here (www.PeroniUpgrade.com), now through August 8th – which is shortly after International Beer Day. The official contest rules can be found here.