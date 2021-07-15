Win $10K Towards The Ultimate Foodie Road Trip Courtesy Of Noosa

Calling all food connoisseurs! Noosa, makers of some of the finest Australian style yogurt, is giving away $10,000 to send one food-loving adventurer on an epic eating spree. As the world takes advantage of a hotly anticipated summer, Noosa is asking travelers to ‘Take Back Adventure’ with The Ultimate Foodie Road Trip.

To help plan the delightfully delicious getaway, the company teamed up with restaurant review and food guide experts The Infatuation to curate the ideal foodie itinerary. Among the tasty suggestions is a Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s Wicker Park for Jamaican patties at Caribbean hotspot Dr. Bird’s, margaritas and tacos from Antique Taco, or pizza and beer from Piece Brewery and Pizzeria. Maybe a drive up to the Catskills is your speed. Enjoy flaky breakfast biscuits at The Walk In. Or make a beer run at Upward Brewing Company where they also serve crispy fried trout nuggets, kimchi- and cheese-covered fries, and multiple meat and vegan-based sausages. End your day at Brushland Eating House, where family-style dining is the norm.

It might be hard to get back to business as usual after such a palate-pleasing escapade. To satisfy their cravings as they’re coming down from that post-road trip foodie high, the winner will also receive a one-year supply of Noosa yogurt.

“At noosa, we are all about living life full-on – and after a year of canceled celebrations and travel plans put on hold, we wanted to help our fans across America take back adventure in a big way,” Jason Veith, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Sovos Brands told Travel Noire. “We believe life is bursting with delicious possibilities when you seek the fullest flavor in every moment. That’s why we’re offering our fans the opportunity to win the ultimate road trip — to fuel their appetite for adventure.”

Only one can be chosen but as an extra special treat in select markets, noosa is bringing back fan-favorite flavors Passionfruit for a limited time (July 12th to November) and Pomegranate forever.

For more details on the Ultimate Foodie Road Trip and to enter visit the website.