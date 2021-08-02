Whitney Houston Hologram To Debut U.S. Performance With Las Vegas Residency

The late Whitney Houston’s legacy will live on with the artist’s estate-approved hologram performance that made its initial debut in February 2020. The Whitney Houston hologram show started in the United Kingdom right before the global pandemic caused the world to shut down and also. An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert was the name of the icon’s virtually-choreographed tour that was supposed to continue throughout Europe.

Now, An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert will be held at the casino and hotel, Harrah’s Las Vegas. The performance will start on October 26 and the hologram will hold a residency at the venue for the time being.

The show is an extension of an unplugged show Whitney Houston wanted to execute before her death on February 11, 2012. The show was going to highlight all the pivotal stages throughout Whitney Houston’s successful career and the hologram was a result of Whitney’s sister and manager, Pat Houston, following her younger late sister’s wishes.

With the approval of Whitney Houston’s estate, BASE Hologram will be putting on the production for An Evening With Whitney from October to April 30th, 2022. There are tickets being sold online starting at $50. The high technology spectacle will incorporate dancers, musicians, and back-up singers to honor Whitney Houston’s early passing while reciting her biggest hits and vocal rifts.

Pat Houston is already aware of some of the criticism hologram performances receive for bringing late Black legend’s and their artistry back to life through virtual concert tours. The new AI-technology was first used for Tupac at Coachella 2012, the same year Whitney Houston died at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

At first glance, the Tupac Shakur mini-performance caught the attention and hearts of many Tupac and 90s rap lovers, but then the conversation sparked whether hosting these holograms for profit were ethical practices.

Whitney Houston’s hologram will be one of the first Black icons to have their own live show in the United States that will be running continuously for months. This will definitely open up a new world of potential in the music industry if artist’s estates approve of having their late musician’s artistry and chart-topping albums live on again on the big stage in front of thousands.