The BET+ original series Average Joe first premiered in the Summer of 2023, rapidly enticing viewers and critics around the globe with its strong characters and fascinating plot. The network renewed Average Joe for a second season. With a near-perfect 86 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a 92 percent general audience score to match. Average Joe centers on the titular Joe Washington. At the beginning of the series, he comes to learn of his recently-deceased father’s entanglement with Russian mobsters. While Joe parses through his father’s estate and belongings, he discovers that his father had stolen over $10 million in cash, along with a brand-new Lamborghini, from the Russians. Needless to say, the criminal organization seeks their pound of flesh from Joe. The series follows Joe as he goes to great lengths to locate the money.

While Average Joe‘s setting of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is fairly central to the show’s plot, it may shock you to learn that none of the production for the series took place there. Instead, Atlanta, Georgia and its surrounding suburbs act as the stage for the BET+ original. This is likely because the streamer already had production staff and infrastructure present within the Southern locale. Luckily, the metropolitan hub of Atlanta allows for a lot of tourism. This includes opportunities for Average Joe fans to immerse themselves in the world of the show, too. Super-fans can check out the film location using the following travel guide. Here, we’ll showcase the main filming destinations. Plus, we have a few top-shelf recommendations for things to do during your stay in Atlanta.

Atlanta, Georgia

Key Scenes: Various outdoor and residential shots intended to portray Pittsburgh.

Best Time to Visit: Most consider the Spring months of March through May the best time to visit Atlanta. This is thanks to the mild weather and frequency of outdoor events. Some tourists head to the city during the Summer months as well. However, the city is quite humid from June to August.

Transportation Options: Many of Atlanta’s suburbs manage high walkability scores for those planning a trip without a car. If you’re planning on navigating the city, you can utilize ride-share apps like Uber or Lyft, or rely on the MARTA Public Transit system.

The entirety of Average Joe‘s first season was shot in and around Atlanta. However, the narrative masks their location, with the Big Peach standing in for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Specifically written with Pittsburgh in mind, series creator and Pittsburgh native Robb Cullen based the show loosely on his real life. As a result, those visiting Atlanta won’t have the luxury of specifically interacting with Average Joe shooting locations in a meaningful way. Many key scenes in the dramatic series take place indoors, besides.

Still, a pilgrimage to the big A would surely be a blast for fans of the show. It provides a complex understanding of how major cities can stand-in for other locales from across the nation with a little sprinkle of Hollywood magic. Plus, there are tons of fun activities to explore across Atlanta, including concerts, food festivals, historical tours, and more.

Why Visit Atlanta?

Whether you’re a fan of Average Joe or not, there’s plenty to love about the Georgia state capital. Atlanta has become a major hub for art and culture in recent years. Tourists from all across the world visit for this purpose, and many television and film productions work year-round. The Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of the busiest commercial airports on the globe. It even offers a series of rotating art exhibits to give visitors a brief glimpse at the city’s temperament. From the moment you step out of the airport, expect ample upscale hotels, restaurants, and entertainment outlets to choose from.

Those only interested in checking out the exciting city to see what’s going on with Average Joe may soon have a chance to see a side of production on the BET+ original like never before. According to a recent write-up in The Cinemaholic, the Average Joe team are expected to be back in Atlanta to film season 2 in January 2025.

Since Atlanta is such a thriving hub of film productions and general creativity, those seeking to meet the stars or even appear as extras are often drawn to the city for new and exciting opportunities. Before the first season of the runaway hit series filmed, trade publications had announced that the show would be hiring locals to appear in the show. These roles were in both speaking and non-speaking extra spots. Alternatively, Average Joe‘s second season is said to be shooting some sequences in South Africa, which seems to imply that big things are coming in the future of Joe Washington’s life.

Things To Do In Atlanta:

Atlanta, GA is full of things to do. Film fans can take their love for cinema to the next level at the luxury dine-in movie theater Silverspot Cinema. Others can check out the Atlanta History Center, Georgia Aquarium, and much more.

Where To Eat

Some of the best restaurants in Atlanta include Little Bear, Tassili’s Raw Reality Café, Kimball House, and Tio Lucho’s.

Where To Stay

Those looking to live large can crash at the Waldorf Astoria or similar 5-star accommodations. Others can save by checking out the Darwin Hotel, the Hotel Clermont by Oliver, or a comparable Airbnb.