Wellness Reminders Every Black Woman Traveler Should Hear

Journeying as a Black woman traveler is as glorious as it is tricky. Black women travelers deserve unforgettable, joy-filled, heart-racing adventures just like everyone else, without having to sacrifice wellness in any form. But between getting swept up in the magic of new friends and the seduction of long days spent by the ocean, how often do we make space in our travel itineraries for a wellness check-in?

From booking the trip, planning it, getting to the airport, and arriving in the country, every stage of travel is rife with reasons for deep belly breaths and lots (lots) of brushing it off as a Black woman. And yes, it is exhausting. Sometimes this shows up with family members having something smart to say about your solo travel tendencies, or it could be being made to feel guilty for taking time off for a vacation by your boss (because how dare a Black woman rest?)

Whether we collectively acknowledge it or not, the Black woman traveler and her wellness gets knocked to the back of the list.

Even while conversations around mental, emotional, and physical wellness are developing in an encouraging direction, there is definitely more work and compassion to be had. From the often unwanted attention, the culture shock, the imposed expectations, the very colorful dynamics of dating as a Black woman abroad, to the longing for the familiar, family, or plain old routine, the list of travel triggers is long. So that Black women can travel and be well, we created a list of wellness reminders – enjoy!