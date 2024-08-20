There are themed cruises for every type of adventurer. Unlike air and train travel, cruises offer the most variety in niche and personalization. While it’s an escape out to sea, it can also be a great time to delve into a unique aspect of yourself. So much so that themed cruises, particularly weird ones, can revolve around that personality trait.

Another amazing aspect is that the curated experiences are great places to find and build community. Whatever your vibe, it’s likely there’s a sea voyage promising others a part of your tribe. Whether you’re a Trekkie, Star Wars fanatic, ComicCon cosplayer, or Golden Girls lover, someone has made a themed cruise just for you – and the rest of the fandom.

Here are a few unconventional cruise concepts worth considering on your next vacation at sea.

Wholesome Heros

Cruise & Crop offers so many different options for craft lovers. Being at sea while knitting, jewelry-making, quilting, painting, and scrapbooking sounds equally serene and joyful. Craft Cruises is a great place to connect with other crafters and a unique experience for those in the craft community.

The Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise brings holiday spirit and on-screen magic to life. Disney Cruise Line is another great option, providing you with happiness and wonder of its many universes.

Crime And Horror Enthusiasts

Whodunit cruises are for those who want to go on a fun and comedic murder mystery sailing. True crime lovers would enjoy the CrimeCruise, where they’ll sail the Caribbean with To Catch a Predator‘s Chris Hanson.

Bougie And All-Luxury Lovers

The Ritz-Carlton offers its white-glove service on the seas with its Yacht Collection. Each luxury high-end sailing is sure to deliver globe-spanning itineraries, oceanview accommodations, and restorative, relaxing vacationing. The superyachts include a spa, handcrafted cocktails at your leisure, and stops at private beaches (depending on your luxe itinerary).

Another opulent option is sailing with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The latter is more for those who want luxury and access to thousands of “unlimited shore excursions.” The culturally enriching experiences you might opt for include hopping in a thermal mud bath in Fiji or sinking into scenic views in Iceland.

Music-Minded Travelers

There are sea voyages for music lovers of every genre. The Ultimate Disco Cruise promises a groovy lineup of over 40 musicians, costume parties, and boogie-down dance contests. There’s an Emo’s Not Dead sailing for those who want to rage while on their way to the Bahamas.

Norwegian Cruise Line offers soca, salsa, country, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and other musical-themed sailings. Rock The Bell Cruise takes vacationers on “a hip-hop experience.”

Niche Honorable Mentions

The High Seas Rally is a 7-day adventure for motorcycle bikers. Color Me Badd and the Digital Underground are of many performers scheduled for 2025’s The ’90s Cruise. If you’re a bookworm, Cunard throws a Literature Festival At Sea.

Wine novices and aficionados alike can take river cruises through Europe’s winemaking regions with AmaWaterways. Foodies will definitely enjoy the James Beard Foundation’s culinary-themed cruises.