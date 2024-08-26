If you love theme parks, you’re likely familiar with popular ones like Disney World, Universal Studios, and Six Flags. But there are also some lesser-known gems in the United States that are just as thrilling, if not more. You don’t need to break the bank or wait in long lines to have a blast when you visit these theme parks you have never heard of.

There are a variety of amusement parks, both big and small, that often go unnoticed next to the more famous theme parks. These parks provide plenty of entertainment, including hilarious fun for young children, exciting water slides for older kids, and adrenaline-pumping roller coasters for everyone.

And yes, that includes you too.

Dollywood — Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Photo Credit: Joseph Hendrickson

If you’re seeking a lesser-known amusement park with a rustic feel, then is the perfect place for you. Established by the iconic Dolly Parton, this theme park is situated in the stunning Smoky Mountains and offers an exceptional mix of exciting rides, live performances, and tasty cuisine.



With more than 40 rides and attractions, Dollywood has something to offer for everyone. If you’re a fan of thrills, you’ll be thrilled by the park’s roller coasters, such as the Lightning Rod, which holds the title for the world’s fastest wooden coaster.

For a more laid-back experience, hop on the Dollywood Express, a steam-powered train that provides a scenic tour of the park.



One of the main draws of Dollywood is its live entertainment. From country music concerts to impressive acrobatic shows, there’s always something happening on one of the park’s numerous stages. Don’t miss the daily Parade of Many Colors, featuring floats and dancers celebrating the essence of the Smoky Mountains.



And of course, don’t overlook the food. Dollywood is renowned for its award-winning southern dishes, including its famous red-velvet funnel cake. You’ll also find traditional amusement park treats like hot dogs and cotton candy, as well as healthier choices like salads and fruit cups.

Busch Gardens – Williamsburg, Virginia | Tampa Bay, Florida

Photo Credit: buschgardens tampa fl

This park offers a wide range of attractions to cater to all visitors. From thrilling rides and family-friendly entertainment to delectable food and stunning scenery, there’s something for everyone. Each area of the park resembles different European countries, complete with authentic scenery, costumes, and music.

This allows visitors to feel like they’re exploring Ireland and France while enjoying treats like candy apples and funnel cake. The park’s exceptional roller coasters are a must-see for those seeking an adrenaline rush. It all makes for an unforgettable experience.

Knoebels Amusement Resort — Elysburg, Pennsylvania

Photo Credit: Benjamin Hayes

If you’re searching for an exciting day out with your family, consider adding Knoebels to your list of theme parks you have never heard of. It was recognized as one of the top amusement parks in the US for 2023 by U.S. News and is America’s largest free-admission amusement park. That’s right, there’s no entrance fee and parking is free too!

Once you’re inside, you’ll discover over 60 rides and attractions suitable for all ages. The Phoenix, a wooden roller coaster, is a favorite. It’s held the title of the world’s #1 wooden roller coaster since 2018. If roller coasters aren’t your thing, the park offers plenty of other options. Check out the bumper cars, a haunted house, or a giant Ferris wheel.

Aside from the rides, Knoebels is renowned for its delicious comfort food. Whether you’re craving a classic cheeseburger, a slice of pizza, or some tasty funnel cake, there’s something for everyone. Healthier options like salads, wraps, and fresh fruit are also available.

What sets Knoebels apart is its free daily entertainment and picnic facilities. Take a break from the rides and have a relaxing picnic with your family to recharge. For the adventurous ones, the park’s 900,000-gallon Crystal Pool filled with mountain stream water is perfect for a refreshing dip.

Knott’s Berry Farm — Buena Park, California

Though slightly smaller than the major parks, it is extremely popular to those who know about it.

The park boasts 10 exciting roller coasters, one of which features the steepest drop in the entire state. Additionally, visitors have a variety of dining choices within the theme park. To enhance the experience, the park offers line jump passes, allowing guests to access the fun activities even faster. The theme park offers multiple thrilling rides that will give you an adrenaline rush.

The Hangtime, the first drop roller coaster in California, boasts the steepest drop of all the rides. Riders experience a breathtaking 96-degree free-fall on this shocking coaster. Another impressive attraction is the Ghostrider, a 118-foot wooden roller coaster that promises an exhilarating ride.

Silver Dollar City — Branson, Missouri

Photo Credit: Branson Travel Office

For the family full of thrill seekers, get an adrenaline fix on the Time Traveler, the world’s fastest, steepest, and tallest spinning roller coaster. Experience the hair-raising Outlaw Run, featured in the Guinness World Record book for its 81-degree drop, the steepest on a wooden coaster. And that’s not all! There’s PowderKeg, launching from 0 to 53 mph (85.3 km/h) in just 2.8 seconds, WildFire’s artistic loops and corkscrew, and the 7-story Giant Barn Swing reaching speeds of up to 45 mph (72.42 km/h), swinging a full 230 degrees!

For the little ones, Silver Dollar City offers plenty of classic rides at Fireman’s Landing, Half Dollar Holler, The Grand Exposition, and the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train, ensuring hours of laughter and fun for young adventurers.

Photo Credit: Explore Branson

Separating this from the list of theme parks you have never heard of, Silver Dollar City in Branson transforms into a winter wonderland during the Christmas season. This theme park is known for offering a magical experience filled with dazzling lights, festive shows, and holiday cheer. Visitors can enjoy the enchanting “An Old Time Christmas” event, featuring over 6.5 million twinkling lights, a Broadway-style production of “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol,” and a nightly parade led by Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The park also offers holiday shopping, festive treats, and family-friendly rides, making it a perfect destination for creating cherished holiday memories.

Cliff’s Amusement Park — Albuquerque, New Mexico

Photo Credit: cliffsamusementpark

Featuring the Rattler wooden roller coaster, consistently ranked as one of the top 25 classic coasters. The park has also recently transitioned to a cashless system, only accepting card payments and a fun card. If you find yourself in the Southwest, be sure to visit for a thrilling ride on the Rattler and to see the dedicated team at Cliff’s Amusement Park in action.

Cliff’s Amusement Park is a place where excitement awaits visitors of all ages. From toddlers to seniors, everyone can enjoy a day filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories. The park features 23 rides, including Family Rides, Thrill Rides, and Kiddieland Rides, ensuring entertainment for the whole family. Experience the thrill of the renowned New Mexico Rattler, ranked among the top 25 wooden roller coasters globally, or soar above the park on our latest ride, The Wind Rider.

For a more leisurely experience, relax on a scenic train ride through the park. To escape the New Mexico heat, head to Cliff’s WaterMania, where you can cool off in seconds and enjoy hours of fun. Gather your family and friends and visit the premier family entertainment destination in the Southwest.