Police have identified the Black woman who died on August 8 at a Chicago O’Hare International Airport baggage claim area. Her name is Virginia Christine Vinton.

USA Today claims the Chicago Fire Department found Vitton unresponsive in Terminal 5 and pronounced her dead on the scene. According to ABC7 Chicago, the authorities claimed the woman was caught in the conveyor belt used for baggage. The fire department had responded to a call around 7:45 a.m. about someone in the airport who was “pinned in machinery.”

Vinton, 57, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, reportedly didn’t work at O’Hare Airport. A few outlets have shared photos of the departed, but it’s unclear if she had a social media presence. Much isn’t publicly discoverable about the late woman besides her passing.

What Happened To Virginia Christine Vinton?

A medical examiner in Cook County has reportedly ruled her death a suicide by the manner of hanging and asphyxiation.

Authorities claim O’Hare Airport footage shows Vitton venturing into a prohibited area at around 2:30 a.m. the morning of death. The area was reportedly empty of airport employees when she — a nonauthorized person — went inside. The area allegedly transports baggage between planes and Terminal 5, which handles international travel. As authorities continue investigating the woman’s death, they’re looking for answers regarding her time at the airport.

O’Hare’s Terminal 5, or T5, finished a years-long expansion last year. The new build boasted 10 new terminals, 13 added security checkpoints, more dining options, and an overall update. According to CBS News, the end result is 350,000 square feet added to its 750,000 square feet of existing space. The international terminal reportedly increased its capacity by 25%.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal ideation, call the National Suicide Hotline at 988. Mental health resources include the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Alliance on Mental Health.