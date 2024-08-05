Virgin Voyages’ latest offer lets young adults cruise for free with a family-friendly twist. The cruise line’s unique “Kids Sail Free” promotion allows those 18 to 26 to adventure the seas at no cost through the rest of 2024. The possible itineraries in the deal’s scope include all Virgin Voyages regions and ships. The only exceptions are three ships departing during the end-of-year holiday season.

Booking the offer ends on August 23, depending on availability. The Kids Sail Free promotion could be ideal for multigenerational vacations or celebrations, such as birthdays, graduations, or work promotions.

Virgin Voyages’ cruises are “exclusively adult,” meaning passengers are a mix of 18 and older adults. The brand’s website says, “We’ve swapped kids menus for Michelin star chef curated menus, because while children are one of life’s great joys, we believe absence makes the heart grow fonder. That’s why, despite the fact that our ships are a playground for your inner child, we’ve chosen to curate a casually luxurious adults-only cruise experience…”

“As a brand celebrated for its adults-only atmosphere, the company is changing its tune and answering the call of its sailors to bring their (adult) children on board,” the company said of the Kids Sail Free promotion in a news release, according to USA Today.

What’s The Catch?

Of course, the epic deal has some stipulations. Elder Gen Zers must be sailing with a parent, caregiver, or older adult to qualify. Moreover, the younger and older adults traveling together must stay in the same room.

“[The] offer is only applicable with a second sailor in the cabin. If a third and fourth sailor are added to the cabin, they will pay the full prevailing cabin price,” notes the cruise line.

The promotion only applies to bookings for certain cabins including the Central Sea Terrace, Sea Terrace, Limited View Sea Terrace, Sea View, and The Insider. Booking this limited-time promotion is available exclusively through Virgin Voyages’ Sailor Services customer service phone line at 954-488-2955.