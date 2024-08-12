At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, an irate passenger was caught on camera throwing a computer monitor at Frontier Airlines employees after reportedly missing her flight. The confrontation occurred at a Frontier Airlines check-in counter. In a video posted to social media, the passenger is seen going behind the check-in desk and confronting airline staff. The footage shows the woman grabbing one worker and demanding the return of her phone.

As tensions escalated, another employee attempted to intervene, pushing the woman back. This action further agitated the passenger, who shouted, “You wanna touch me?!” Shockingly, the woman proceeds to pick up a computer monitor from the counter. She hurls it at the employee who had restrained her. She then forcefully slams the desktop out of place. The 21-second video concludes with the woman walking away from the counter and yelling insults at the staff.

What The Viral Video Shows

The incident was initially captured and shared on TikTok by user @cindyhalasova. Although the original video was removed due to its “violent and graphic content,” it had already been widely reposted across various social media platforms, including X. The footage quickly gained traction, with many viewers expressing shock at the passenger’s behavior.

One social media user remarked, “Those were some tame Chicagoans, that’s all I gotta say.” Another suggested the passenger should be placed on an “Automatic Do not fly list.”

This event is not isolated, as similar incidents have occurred at other airports in recent months. In June, a brawl broke out between Spirit Airlines workers and a Baltimore/Washington International Airport passenger, suspending the involved employees. While frustrations with air travel are common, this incident at O’Hare Airport represents an extreme response. As investigations into the event continue, it remains to be seen what long-term consequences the passenger may face for her actions.