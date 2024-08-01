Lost luggage can be an unfortunate occurrence that can dampen any trip. Losing personal belongings or not knowing their whereabouts after a flight can be daunting.

Dealing with the complications of such travel mishaps can cause extra stress, whether travelers are on vacation, a work trip, or heading to an important event. While these situations are sometimes unavoidable, they are not always inevitable.

There are several ways travelers can practice safety and security to help ensure their belongings make it back to them. One viral video offers insider tips for avoiding lost luggage and preventing belongings from ending up in someone else’s hands. Here’s the vital information that has led some travelers to adjust their behavior or question how their luggage is processed.

The Viral Video On How To Avoid Lost Luggage

Vlada Karpovich / Unsplash

Ontario International Airport, a popular spot with a strong online presence, filmed the viral TikTok video. The airport frequently posts travel content and tips. One of their most popular posts offers a key travel tip for those checking bags, and travelers who didn’t know the best practices have responded positively.

An airport worker from Ontario International Airport shared a TikTok detailing how to avoid lost luggage. In the video, he advises travelers to remove any unnecessary stickers from their luggage. Old stickers from other airlines may contribute to lost luggage. These stickers guide the computer systems in directing each bag. If travelers don’t remove them after different flights, it may confuse the system.

The airport worker’s TikTok advice includes a pro tip: “If you don’t want your bags to get lost when traveling, remove old stickers from past trips off your luggage.”

Failing to remove old airline stickers or tags could result in luggage being sent to the wrong carousel or not being added to the plane’s cargo at all. This could result in the luggage not reaching its final destination, which would be a major issue.

More On Securing Luggage

While some travelers use airline stickers or tags to showcase their global travels, it’s not advisable. Travelers should remove old signage from previous flights before checking their bags again to avoid lost luggage. Some commenters on the viral video assumed airport workers would remove old tags or thought that old airline stickers and tags would expire and not cause problems. However, much of the responsibility for managing stickers and tags falls on travelers.

Another way to secure luggage and avoid loss is to use a tracking system. Popular options include placing Apple AirTags inside luggage to keep track of belongings.