All around the world there have been rising tensions when it comes to politics. With many elections pending, the tension is bound to come to a close or pinnacle which appears to be what’s happening in Venezuela. Tensions have been high for quite some time so the recent Election Day was a big deal. With the government oppressing the main political opposition leader from campaigning, the people of Venezuela have been put in a unique situation. People were lined up outside voting centers for the country’s presidential election. Years of social-political crisis have led to national protest movements and pushback on the Maduro administration.

The Venezuela Election And Protests

Photo credit: Pedro Rances Mattey / Anadolu via Getty Images

Venezuela’s presidential election has gained plenty of attention and has been a topic of concern. Just this Sunday, Venezuela’s electoral authorities declared the winner of the presidential election around 12:30 a.m. President Nicolás Maduro was announced the winner of the election based on partial results. But many of the people of Venezuela support Edmundo Gónzalez, who they claim undeniably won the election despite supposed tampering.

While the winner announcement has been somewhat of a relief since there have been months of obstacles leading up to the election, there are still some concerns. Maduro’s government promised “fair and free elections” but there was seemingly foul play. The administration made last-minute and confusing changes which made the fairness of the elections questionable. Maduro’s campaigning has also been considered unfair since he enjoyed most of the publicity while lesser-known candidates were given much less leeway. Now, there is a political standoff because both Maduro and his opponent have claimed a win.

Venezuelans Protest Election Results

Protests have broken out in Venezuela due to the political standoff, as of Monday. Repressive government forces have historically interfered with people taking to the streets in protest. This makes it a risky situation since security forces and protesters have clashed in the past. Despite this, protests continue in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

Opposition parties have joined together to support Mr. González during the Venezuela presidential election. This unity has been a direct attempt to unseat President Maduro who has been in power for 11 years. Many Venezuelans express that they want to see a change after 25 years of the socialist PSUV party being in power.

Since the results of the election are being disputed, the future of the country is uncertain. A lot of the protests are focused on the ample opportunity that the Maduro government had to manipulate votes. Voting is electronic in Venezuela and political parties are allowed to send witnesses to polling stations to ensure no foul play, but many were prevented from doing so. There has been very limited access to the voter tallies, which has caused speculation. The people are fighting for change and more fair elections.