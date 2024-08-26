Usher’s mom, Jonnetta Patton, recently opened a BBQ food truck in Doraville, Georgia, serving the metro Atlanta area. J’s Smokehouse celebrated its grand opening on August 2. The website describes the spot as where “the tradition of authentic barbecue meets a modern twist.”

A clip from the first-day festivities captured Patton and her sons, Usher and James “J. Lack” Lackey, who are half-brothers.

“[I’m] so happy to be able to see you with your business. Congratulations,” the R&B singer proudly said to his mom. “Y’all come out and show your support,” he added to those watching his Instagram Live.

What’s On The Menu At J’s Smokehouse by Jonnetta Patton?

The food truck’s offerings – spearheaded by Head Chef Greg Dennis – revolve around flavorful meats with down-home Southern comfort side dishes. The meat selection includes smoked turkey legs, brisket, sausage, and barbecue chicken and ribs. Pair these hearty proteins with standard Southern staples like braised collard greens, baked beans, or macaroni and cheese. Other options include a Cajun Spice Chicken Sandwich and pasta with alfredo or red sauce.

Plant-based diners might enjoy the Grilled Vegan Hot Dog. There are also slaw options on the menu made with either kale or broccoli. An Old Fashioned Southern Peach Cobbler is available for dessert.

Where Is The Food Truck Located?

Visit J’s Smokehouse at 3996 Pleasantdale Rd. It’s open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The food truck shares its address with J’s Kitchen Culinary Incubator, which Patton created in 2016 to support early-stage culinary entrepreneurs.

“We are a kitchen that deals with traditional, authentic food,” Patton told ATL Live about J’s Smokehouse, according to Atlanta News First. “So, I’ve hired a chef that has his grandma’s recipes.”

“Really, this was inspired by my own personal chefs that I actually work with… So this is an extension of the incubator,” she added.