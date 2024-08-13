The United States government has raised its travel advisory for Lebanon to the highest level. The government is urging American citizens to avoid all travel to the country. This latest warning is due to escalating tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group. On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department updated its travel advisory for Lebanon to Level 4, which explicitly states, “Do Not Travel.”

This escalation in the warning level comes as the region faces increased risks of a wider conflict. “Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel,” the State Department advisory declared. It further advised Americans currently in Lebanon to “be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate.”

Rivalry Between Israel And Hezbollah Worsens

The advisory comes in the wake of several concerning events that have heightened regional tensions. First, there was a weekend strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The crisis killed 12 people and was blamed on Hezbollah by the U.S. and Israel. However, the Lebanese group denied responsibility. Following this incident, Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike on the outskirts of Beirut, in a Hezbollah stronghold.

These events have significantly increased the risk of further escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, prompting the U.S. government to take preventive measures to ensure the safety of its citizens. The State Department strongly encourages U.S. citizens currently in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and in refugee settlements to depart immediately. For those unable to leave, the advisory emphasizes the importance of being prepared to shelter in place if the situation worsens.

The Middle East has been on edge for months due to ongoing tensions. The Israel-Gaza war has already resulted in thousands of casualties and a severe humanitarian crisis. The recent events involving Hezbollah and Israel have only exacerbated fears of a potential wider conflict.