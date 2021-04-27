Several U.S. States Are Opposing Vaccine Passports

Additional states are following Florida and Texas in banning vaccine passports, according to Travel + Leisure. Among them is Arizona, which recently enacted an executive order preventing the requirement of Arizonans to be vaccinated to enter an area or receive service at an establishment.

Doug Ducey, the governor of Arizona, said its residents should not be required to share their private medical information.

“While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state and never will be. Vaccination is up to each individual, not the government.”

Likewise, Montana has also issued an executive order prohibiting vaccine passports in the name of protecting liberty and personal privacy.

“I strongly encourage Montanans to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Receiving one is entirely voluntary and won’t be mandated by the state,” said Governor Greg Gianforte via Twitter.

Brad Little, the governor of Idaho, stated in a press release that Idaho would also be banning vaccine passports.

“Vaccine passports create different classes of citizens,” he said in the release, adding that the passports “restrict the free flow of commerce during a time when life and the economy are returning to normal” and “threaten individual freedom and patient privacy.”

Utah is also preventing state government agencies and colleges from requiring the vaccine, however private businesses and institutions are allowed to require vaccine passports at their discretion.

Texas‘ executive order bans state agencies and businesses receiving public funding from requiring proof of vaccination. Governor Greg Abbott said, “These vaccines are always voluntary and never forced. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health— and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”

Similarly, the executive order issued by Florida‘s Governor Ron DeSantis also prevents businesses and government agencies from requiring any documentation proving vaccination status stating “vaccination passports reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy.”

